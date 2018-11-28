8 brand new Scottish gins to get excited about this Christmas
Scottish gin has never been more on trend, here are eight of the hottest new Scottish gins we recommend checking out next time you fancy a G and T.
With producers popping up all over the country from the Shetlands to the Borders, there’s never been a better time to be a gin fan.
8 EXCITING NEW SCOTTISH GINS
1. ILLICIT GIN
Leading the wave of new gins is this excellent juniper-led gin from Glasgow, which is produced in a railway arch close to the city centre. Produced on a a traditional copper pot still by distiller Darran Edmond, it features botanicals like Clove and Cinnamon. Check out their Old Tom and Christmas gins too! Picture: The Scottish Gin Society
The first spirit from exciting new producer The Borders Distillery is named after famous Hawick botanist and features 11 carefully selected botanicals. Described as having 'bright citrus notes of lemon and orange' combined with the' warming spice of coriander seeds', this new gin finishes with a subtle hint of liquorice. Picture: Borders Distillery
Celebrating Scotland's rich agricultural heritage, Drover's Gin is produced at The Wee Farm Distillery - the first micro distillery in South Lanarkshire. ''Described as the 'perfect gin to compliment a good Scotch steak,' due to the careful balance of citrus, thistles, heather, pink peppercorns and allspice, it is produced in small batches by distiller Jenny McKerr. Picture: Wee Farm Distillery
A family business started and owned by two brothers in Biggar, near the Scottish Borders. Produced at their home at the foot of the Tinto Hills using the 'Biggar mentality', this compelling London Dry Gin is perfect for trtaditionalists. Picture: www.craft56.co.uk