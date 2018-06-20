71-year-old killed after car hits tree in Linlithgow M9 crash

A 71-year-old driver has been killed following an accident on the M9 near Linlithgow.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following the incident which happened around 1:10am.

A blue Ford B-Max car was found within a field next to the southbound carriageway of the M9, between junctions 4 and 3 after his vehicle appeared to have struck a tree.

Road Policing Officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

A police probe to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Gibb from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically a man has died as a result of this collision and our sympathies are with his family at this time.

“We are still working to establish exactly what has happened and so motorists who were on the road prior to 1.10am on Wednesday and have information relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Lothian and Borders Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 158 of the 20th June.