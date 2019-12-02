650 passengers, including those travelling from Edinburgh, due to be evacuated from three trapped trains

Emergency services are preparing to evacuate 650 passengers trapped on three trains due to East Coast Mainline disruption.

Damaged overhead electric wires in the York area are causing major disruption at the station - with passengers warned to delay travel until tomorrow.

Emergency crews in York cc Tony Walker

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 70 minutes or revised, LNER told passengers on their website.

Tony Walker, Station manager for Acomb & Huntington, confirmed three trains were currently stopped in a series of tweets.

He said an assessment was being made by network rail to establish if overhead lines can be lifted to allow the trains to proceed.

Fire crews are assisting with welfare, lighting and plans to evacuate if required, Mr Walker said.

Pictures show crews stood with one of the trains while assessing the damage.

The disruption is set to last for the rest of Monday.

Passenger Des O'Toole said: "Several Edinburgh people are presently stuck on the 11.06 train from Edinburgh to Penzance at the moment. We came to a halt just outside York with the overhead lines resting on top of the train. It appears that a train in front of us pulled down the wires and so we can go no further.

"Emergency overline services crews are on the scene."

