6 sacred stone sites of Scotland with strange tales

Claire Randall Fraser launched a time travelling odyssey after touching the fictional Craig Na Dun stone circle in television show Outlander.

While it may have been a fantastical voyage, the strange powers felt at Scotland’s sacred stone sites have long been documented. With some of Scotland’s stone circles around 5,000 years old, a rich culture of folklore and myth has evolved surrounding the mysterious formations, some where Druids are believed to have worshipped. Here we look at six sites and their links to love, health, fertility fortune and death - and the tale of one tourist who believed he was cursed after visiting a key Highland attraction.

1. Calanais, Lewis, Outer Hebrides Legend tells how a white fairy cow came to save starving islanders by giving milk at the 5000 year old stones. Recent research confirms that the stones were deliberately placed to align with the orbits of the sun & moon

2. Clach-na-Bhan - Stone of the Woman - near Braemar, Aberdeenshire Women would journey to this ancient rock on the top of Clach-na-Bhan in hopes of increasing chances of an easy childbirth. Single women also made pilgrimages to the stone in the belief it would help them find a husband.

3. Clava Cairns, near Inverness A Belgian tourist claimed to have been cursed after lifting a stone from this 4,000-year-old sacred. It is believed that rituals using the dead were carried out at the site, which is linked to the midsummer full moon

4. Granny Kempock, Gourock, Inverclyde This 6ft monolith stands above the main shopping street and has long been the source of superstition in the town. Originally thought to be a Druid altar, Kempock was believed to bring good fortune to newlyweds and fishermen

