6 family-friendly things to enjoy in Scotland this Easter

With the school holidays about to begin, we take a look at events and ideas to entertain the kids this Easter

Test yourself with Bunny Riddles at Escape Reality

Picture: Traquair Easter egg hunt, www.traquair.co.uk

Escape Reality, Edinburgh’s immersive live escape room experience, are offering families and friends the chance to solve the Easter Bunny’s riddles and win prizes.

The competition will run between 23rd March – 1st April with contestants having the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from Easter eggs to special discounts.

One player per team chooses a numbered egg from the Easter bunny poster and then the team work together to solve the riddle.

Prizes include: Easter eggs, discounted games and free games

But if players are unsuccessful they need not worry as they’ll receive a promotion code for another game as a consolation.

Enjoy a staycation

With the days now officially getting longer (and sunnier, we hope), why not book a staycation somewhere in Scotland?

Cottages and Castles, a Scottish-based holiday letting site, have reported an increase of 20% in Easter bookings over the past five years, with the top destinations being Arran, Ullapool, Applecross, Inverness and Perthshire.

Don’t worry if you’ve left it to the last minute, as there’s still availability for holiday homes in Perthshire, Brora and Aberdeenshire all which sleep 6-8 people.

Create a chocolate calzone

Italian Street food restaurant collection, Civerinos, in Edinburgh are serving up a special edition dessert of ‘broken chocolate Easter egg calzone’ this Easter weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

Diners can either bring in their own egg to be turned into a calzone or the restaurants will serve up their own creation from a secret supply of Easter eggs.

The chocolate calzone will be available from Good Friday until Easter Monday at Civerinos on Hunter Square, Royal Mile and Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road.

Explore historical locations at Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt

This nation-wide Easter egg hunt is back at over 250 National Trust venues across the UK, including various locations in Scotland.

Kids can enjoy exploring the grounds of historical homes and castles while following clues to find chocolate treats. There will also be face painting, games and craft activities galore plus a chance to find out more about nature and conservation.

Hunt for eggs in Scotland’s largest maze

Scotland’s largest hedged maze is the ideal place for an Easter Egg hunt, which is why the Easter Eggextravaganza at Traquair has been going for 18 years.

Kid’s will be on the hunt for 6,000 mini eggs that can be found during a series of events throughout the day.

There’s also other fun, hands on activities for families including scavenger hunts with big egg prizes, Easter bonnet making, musical instrument making, storytelling, face painting and egg decorating.

Take part in a chocolate workshop

Start the school holidays on a sweet note by booking a chocolate workshop with the Oban Chocolate Company.

Available to book for children aged 4-10, the 45 minute workshop – priced at £9.50 per child – the workshop starts with a brief history of making chocolate, tastings of milk, white and plain chocolate, a factory tour.

After all of this, each child will make their own Belgian chocolates, which will be boxed ready to take home and enjoy. Kids’ can also take home and frame their certificate, which will be signed by the Oban Chocolate Company’s Master Chocolatier.