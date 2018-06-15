6 breweries you can visit in and around Edinburgh

Edinburgh has a long history with brewing, and at the turn of the 20th century, the city had 35 breweries in operation.

The industry died down after that, but a rise in the popularity of craft beer has allowed Scotland’s capital to become a beer haven once more.

If you’d like to drink some locally made beer at the source, here are six breweries in and around Edinburgh that you can visit.

Barney’s Beer

Founded in 2010, Barney’s Beer moved to its current home at Summerhall in 2012. The small brewery’s core range includes a Volcano IPA, Red Rye and their Capital Porter.

The company has also done several high profile collaborations with the likes of John Byrne and rock band Idlewild.

Tours of Barney’s Beer last 45 minutes and take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit: Summerhall, 1 Summerhall Place, EH9 1PL - barneysbeer.co.uk



Stewart Brewing

Half an hour’s drive from the centre of Edinburgh, Stewart Brewing’s base can be found on an unassuming industrial estate in Loanhead.

Members of the public can take a tour of the brewery, brew their own beer on site or visit the tap room. Enjoy a drink and watch the brewers at work, either from the tap room or the beer garden on a sunny day.

Visit: 26a Dryden Road, Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, Loanhead EH20 9LZ - stewartbrewing.co.uk/brewery



Campervan Brewery

Although technically a travelling brewery, Campervan Brewery have recently put down roots in Leith, where they have turned an industrial warehouse into a brewery and taproom hybrid.

Open to the public at weekends, you can pay the brewery a visit and enjoy one of their varied and innovative pours, from Mutiny on the Bounty milk stout to the orangey Leith Juice IPA.

Visit: Bonnington Business Centre, 112 Jane Street, EH6 5HG - campervanbrewery.com



Edinburgh Beer Factory

You can easily reach the family-run Edinburgh Beer Factory by tram from the city centre, take a tour, taste the beer and ask any questions you like.

Launched in 2015, the team here now has more than 20 members and produce everything from lager to a cherry saison.

Visit: Unit 15, Bankhead Industrial Estate, 7 Bankhead Crossway North, EH11 4EQ - edinburghbeerfactory.co.uk



Cross Borders Brewing Company

Located half an hour south of central Edinburgh, Cross Borders was launched by two friends in 2016, and now has its own brewery and tap room in Dalkeith.

Their tap room is open every other weekend (on Fridays and Saturdays), and several complimentary brewery tours are offered on Saturdays for anyone who would like to have a nosey.

Visit: 28-1, Hardengreen Industrial Estate, Dalkeith, EH22 3NX - crossborders.beer



The Ferry Brewery

Pay a visit to nearby South Queensferry, and make sure to stop off at The Ferry Brewery, where the shop and tap bar is open daily.

Opened in 2016, the brewery produce a whole host of signature beers, predominantly themed around the nearby Forth Bridge.

Visit: Bankhead Farm Steading, Bankhead Road, South Queensferry, EH30 9TF - ferrybrewery.co.uk