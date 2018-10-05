5 of the best woodland sound and light events to experience this autumn

With the leaves changing and the nights getting shorter, autumn is a magical time in Scotland, and it is made even more so with these fab sound and light shows.

The Enchanted Forest

When: 4 October – 4 November

Where: Faskally Woods near Pitlochry, Perthshire

The award-winning sound and light show is back in Pitlochry for its 17th year, with many weekend dates sold out.

The original sound and light show is, this year, titled Of the Wild: nature by night, and is taking place from 3 October until 4 November in Faskally Wood in Pitlochry.

The Enchanted Forest won the UK’s Best Cultural Event for their 2016 show, which attracted just over 70,000 visitors, an 13% increase on the previous record-breaking year.

GlasgGLOW

When: 27 October – 4 November

Where: Glasgow Botanic Gardens

Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens are set to be completely transformed this Halloween into a magical world of light and fantasy at a brand-new world class outdoor experience from the team behind itison Drive In Movies, and the creative minds from some of the country’s best sound and light events.

Running from the 27 October to the 4 November, when the clocks change and the dark nights start to draw in, GlasGLOW will take event goers through an immersive landscape of light and sound weaving together spellbinding installations that will surprise and delight as the story comes to life.

More than just light and sound, the event will have a uniquely Spielsberg-esque twist with a nod to 80s nostalgia running throughout.

Illuminight

When: 24 October – 18 November 2018

Where: Dean Castle Country Park, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire

After a successful first year, Illuminight is set to return to Dean Castle Country Park with more light and sound installations.

The forests, park, river, lakes and castle will be illuminated with a range of new effects and and enchanting sounds completing this family-friendly night out.

There will be a a selection of hot food and drinks, including toasted marshmallows and seasonal tipples, as well as hands-on activities and games.

Illuminator: Night trail race

When: 27 October 2018

Where: Glen Tanar, Royal Deeside

Anyone who loves running and is looking for something different this autumn should check out this night trail race.

Participants are invited to go wild through the night on Scotland’s toughest night marathon, and can run or walk the 15 dark miles.

Terrain is rugged hill trails, illuminated by runners head torches, in which the beauty of Glen Tanar’s ancient Scots pine forest can be seen.

And for those planing something festive...

Christmas at the Botanics

When: 23 November – 29 December 2018

Where: The Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh

Christmas at the Botanics is returning this year with an all new winter wonderland lights spectacular.

Attendees can look forward to more than a million twinkling lights and 30 magical nights to experience from November 23 to December 29.

The one-mile trail will weave through the Botanics using the Garden’s natural landscape and historic buildings as a backdrop for some stunning visual effects. New this year, the Cathedral of Light is an immersive installation comprising of more than 100,000 pea-lights.

