5 of the best outdoor cinema and theatre events to enjoy in Scotland this summer

With the good weather set to continue, why not take in a film or theatre performance at one of these alfresco screenings?

Film Fest in the City, Edinburgh

Picture: Edinburgh International Film Festival s hugely popular open-air cinema, Film Fest in the City, is set to return to St Andrew Square Garden this summer TSPL

Make the most of the good weather by attending Edinburgh’s annual Film Fest in the City, which is on from 15-17 June in St Andrew’s Square Garden.

Part of the the International Film Festival’s burgeoning calendar of events, cinema-goers can enjoy a range of genres from cinematic classics such as Casablanca, Top Gun, Ghostbusters, Big Trouble in Little China and Big, to modern day blockbusters including Wonder Woman, Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Family favourites such as Paddington, Paddington 2, The Incredibles, Jason and the Argonauts and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will also feature, alongside The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge!

During the Paddington screenings,complimentary Dundee marmalade sandwiches will be served by sponsors Mackays, alongside savoury and sweet hampers featuring a range of their jams, marmalades and chutneys.

Entry is free with no tickets required.

Itison Drive-In Movies, Glencoe

Potter fans are set to be treated to a weekend of magic thanks to itison’s drive-in movies latest event. Over the weekend of the 3-5 August at the Glencoe Mountain Resort, visitors can enjoy all eight Harry Potter films within the stunning backdrop of the Highlands (where many famous scenes were filmed).

Wizards and muggles alike will also be able to enjoy a spot of flying by taking a ride on the resort’s chairlift which ascends 2200ft giving enchanting views of waterfalls, Rannoch Moor and Buachaille Etive Mor - chairlift tickets will be available to movie goers for only £6 instead of the usual £12 price for adults and £3 instead of £6 for kids – or try tubing and whoosh down Glencoe’s rolling hills.

There will also be loads of amazing food and drink that wouldn’t be out of place at a banquet in the Great Hall, fire pits to toast mallows, popcorn and loads more spellbinding snacks and tasty potions to put fans in the mood for all the magic on the big screen.

Fans can make a day (or weekend) of it exploring the famous viaduct at Glenfinnan, visiting the Jacobite Steam Train (aka the Hogwarts Express) and enjoying the beautiful scenery made famous in the movies.

Tickets are priced at £30 per car and go on sale tomorrow from 7.30am.

The Luna Cinema, Edinburgh

If you’re hopeful of an Indian summer then you’ll want to check out the Luna Cinema’s only Scottish lineup, taking place from 31 August in Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Showing The Goonies, The Greatest Showman and Oscar-wining The Shape of Water, cinema-goers can relax in the palatial surroundings and enjoy some food and drink before the films start.

Tickets are on sale now, from £15 for general admission.

Bard in the Botanics, Glasgow

Glasgow’s annual celebration of Shakespeare returns to the Botanic Gardens from 20 June – 28 July.

This year visitors can look forward to a Star Cross’d Lovers season with performances of Romeo and Juliet, Anthony and Cleopatra, Much Ado About Nothing and Edward II.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £12 for Tuesdays and previews.

The Three Inch Fools present A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet, Angus

Discover a piece of Scottish history whilst watching a classic Shakespeare play thanks to Glamis Castle’s outdoor theatre performances.

Once home to the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne and the setting for Shakespeare’s Macbeth, this historical castle will open up its grounds to theatre enthusiasts from 22 July.

The Three Inch Fools, who are a five-strong troupe of actors (who travel all over the UK with musical instruments, sets, props and costumes), will perform an imaginative and vibrantly musical take of the Bard’s classic plays A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the 22nd and Hamlet on the 26th.

Tickets are £24 for both plays and are on sale now.

Read more: In pictures: Scotland’s best independent cinemas