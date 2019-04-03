£3m makeover for motorway services and not a fruit machine in sight

A motorway service station 35 miles south of Glasgow that is devoid of fast food franchises and fruit machines has undergone a multi-million-pound makeover.

Cairn Lodge, which is located off the A74(M), was acquired by Westmorland, the family owned motorway services group, in 2014.

Westmorland can trace its roots back to the early 1970s when the Dunnings, local farmers, set up Tebay Services when the busy M6 motorway cut though their farm. In 2014, the group also opened Gloucester services on the M5.

Cairn Lodge Services has undergone a £3 million revamp that includes a new-look farmshop, kitchen, children’s play area and dining hall.

Westmorland chair Sarah Dunning said: “Local food and local producers are at the heart of our offering. Cairn Lodge is now properly part of our Westmorland family and we’re delighted to share the new services with our customers.”

Danny Martin, brand director, added: “Cairn Lodge was our first acquisition and a new area for the business. We took time to understand the landscapes and producers and that gave us inspiration for our fresh and clean new brand that allows each motorway services to have a fresh and individual identity.

“Our aim is to give our visitors great locally sourced homemade food and drink in tranquil well-designed services that cater to all ages and walks of life, from families to business travel to holiday makers.”