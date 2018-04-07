3 dead, several injured in Germany as car crashes into crowd in Muenster

A car has crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster, killing several people and injuring others, police said.

Police tweeted that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub”, where a large-scale police operation is under way.

Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

The German news agency dpa reported that the car drove into the crowd.

Dpa later quoted police as saying the driver of the car has killed himself.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “our thoughts are with the victims and their families”.

Three people were killed and 20 injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the German city of Munster, a police spokesman has said.