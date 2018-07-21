29-year-old stabbed in Rutherglen assault

Police are appealing for information after a 29-year-old was stabbed in assault in Rutherglen.

Detectives are continuing enquiries and appealing for information following the incident on Thursday 19 July at around 9pm.

The 29 year old man was walking on Cruachan Road, near to its junction with Slenavon Avenue when he was approached by a man who seriously assaulted him with a bladed weapon.

The 29 year-old was taken by ambulance to The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair.

Detective Constable Stephanie Bertram of Cambuslang Police Office said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Cruachan Road and Slenavon Avenue around 2100 hours on Thursday evening who witnessed any disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously to come forward. Enquiries are being carried out in the area and officers are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on the suspect.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang Police Office through 101 quoting reference 4013 of 19th July 2018. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be