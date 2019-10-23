15-year-old girl found dead in Edinburgh park was George Watson's College pupil

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl who was found dead in an Edinburgh park was a pupil at George Watson's College.

Police cordoned off George V Park on the edge of the New Town on Tuesday morning and it is believed the death is being treated as non suspicious.

The Eyre Place entrance to the park.

Postmortem tests are being carried out on the body of the girl to ascertain the cause of death.

Officers are yet to release the girl’s name while her family is contacted.

It is understood the girl was a student at George Watson's College, a private school in the south of Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, both entrances to the park at the foot of Scotland Street and from Eyre Place were sealed as police carried out investigations.

George V Park was sealed off by police.

Several police cars were at the scene and an ambulance could be seen at the Eyre Place gate.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 7.40am on Tuesday, 22 October, 2019, the body of a female was found in the King George V Park, Eyre Place, Edinburgh.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

