14th Century castle with hot tub could be Scotland’s most unique holiday home

A restored castle in Ayrshire with a hot tub and a sauna has become available for holiday renting, and it might just give you one of the most unique experiences in Scotland.

Old Knock Castle, near Largs, has been painstakingly restored from a virtual ruin, and the four bedroom property with stunning views across the Clyde is available for less than £40 per person per night.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Cottages.com

The Old castle, built in the 14th century, has a sauna in its tower and a jacuzzi, along with 3 twin and one master bedroom, three of which are ensuite.

The owners of the property live in the adjacent Knock Castle, which has been a fixture since the middle of the 19th century, recently also restored following a renovation.

Luxury and comfort are the focus of the property, with one of the two living rooms boasting wood burner, 48” Freeview TV, DVD player, CD player, beams and patio doors leading to a balcony.

The tower, the crowning glory of the castle, hosts the private sauna.

Largs is just a short walk away, offering all the benefits of a traditional seaside town with ice cream parlours, funfairs and of course fish and chips.

The owners described the original castle as a ‘crumbling pile of rubble’ in an interview last year, but say the renovation project was a ‘real labour of love’.

