GIANT gorillas, museum goldfish, bus periscopes and neon golf signs. Edinburgh was a very different place in the nineties.

Here are fourteen random things we miss about Edinburgh as it was two decades ago. Nostalgia, as they say, just ain’t what it used to be...

Before buses were all fitted with CCTV, the driver used a kind of periscope contraption with a curved mirror to check what was going on upstairs.

Sticking with the buses.. it was a sad day when the middle doors were removed. We hear they are soon to make a comeback - yay!

While Brattisani's are best remembered for their excellent fish and chips, their Newington branch is perhaps best recalled from a visual perspective for these distinctive red booths.

The Gulliver sculpture was a 100ft long play structure built in the 1970s. It was demolished around 2011 after being deemed unsafe.

Removed in the early 2000s, we don't really miss the Princes Street tripods that much, but they were decorated with cool lights at Christmas.

Up until a few days ago, the main entrance into the National Museum of Scotland was via a steep flight of stone steps and through a narrow revolving door. Not exactly ideal for the elderly and infirm.

Once upon a time the National Museum's main hall featured two large fish ponds, which were removed during the last major revamp.

Leith's maritime heritage was recalled by a large iron anchor that sat for a couple of decades within the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre. It was removed around 2001.

Waverley Station's kitsch orange plastic seating will be fairly ingrained in the memories of those over the age of 35.