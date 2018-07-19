£120k worth of heroin seized in raid at Moredun flat

More than £120,000 of heroin and thousands of pounds in cash have been seized following raids on three properties in Edinburgh.

Officers executed search warrants in Craigour Green, Muirhouse Crescent and Gorgie Road yesterday.

Over £120,000 worth of heroin was found at the property in Craigour Green, Moredun, along with drug paraphernalia and around £1,600 in cash.

Approximately £1,300 in cash was seized at the Muirhouse property, with a further £2,500 recovered from the flat in Gorgie.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 19th July.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: “We remain committed to disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in Edinburgh.

“We will use all tools at our disposal to ensure that criminals are not able to profit from putting other people and our communities at risk of harm.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug crime can contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital