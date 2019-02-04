12 things you should never say or do to someone from Scotland
Us Scots are generally a friendly, welcoming lot - but there are a few subjects we can be little sensitive about...
Here they are.
1. Say: Scotland.... oh is that part of England?
... and while we are on the subject, no we probably don't know Bill, your cousin twice removed who lives in Dundee.
2. Criticise Trainspotting
Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Whisky Galore! are also off limits, just don't even go there. Braveheart? Meh, fill yer boots.
3. Refuse to talk about the weather
Just come back from Spain? Don't tell us about the art galleries, shops, restaurants, life-affirming experiences. Us Scots just want to know one thing: did you get nice weather?
4. Try out your Scottish accent on us
It's probably rubbish.
