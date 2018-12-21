10 wedding fairs in Scotland to attend during 2019

Whether your big day is in 2019 or further down the line, it’s never too early to start planning.

Scottish future brides and grooms looking for inspiration will have plenty of chances to shop around for everything from venues to vendors in the coming year at these exciting wedding fairs and exhibitions.

Need to start planning your big day? Here's where to get some inspiration (Photo: Shutterstock)

19-20 Jan: Your Wedding Exhibition, Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre

Taking place over two days, Aberdeen’s Your Wedding Exhibition will host more than 200 vendors specialising in everything you could ever need for your big day. There will also be two fashion shows on each day.

Exhibition Avenue, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, AB23 8BL, £12.50 - yourweddingexhibition.com



19-20 Jan: Edinburgh Wedding Exhibition, Murrayfield Stadium

Get everything from the cake to car sorted out (Photo: Shutterstock)

Billed as Edinburgh’s largest wedding exhibition and hosted at the impressively sized Murrayfield Stadium, this event will feature 120 handpicked wedding suppliers, runway fashion shows, a live band showcase and a prosecco bar. One lucky couple will even win £1,000 towards their nuptials.

Roseburn Street, Edinburgh, EH12 5PJ, £6 - edinburghweddingexhibition.co.uk



26-27 Jan: The Big Dundee Wedding Exhibition, The Caird Hall

Get everything from your flowers to your photographer ticked off the to do list at this Dundee-based fair, with more than 100 vendors, live bands and a catwalk show featuring both bride and groom’s fashion.

City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BB, £6 - thebigdundeeweddingexhibition.co.uk



26-27 Jan: The Ayrshire Wedding Show, Ayr Racecourse

Perfect for grooms and brides-to-be on the west coast and only 30 minutes from Glasgow city centre, The Ayrshire Wedding Show will welcome more than 3,000 people over two days to browse the wares of over 90 exhibitors.

Three catwalk shows per day of bridalwear will from local suppliers will surely be a highlight.

2-6 Whitletts Road, Ayr, KA8 0JE, from £5.50 - ayrshireweddingshow.co.uk



17 Feb: Highland Wedding Fair, Eden Court Theatre

Up to 70 exhibitors will be on-site at this free Inverness wedding fair, and the first 50 attendees will get a complimentary goodie bag. Look forward to a welcome drink on arrival, fashion shows, live music and much more.

Bishops Road, Inverness, IV3 5SA, free - facebook.com/highlandweddingfair



23-24 Feb: The Scottish Wedding Show, SEC Glasgow

One of Scotland’s bigger wedding events, The Scottish Wedding Show will take place in Glasgow and promises a fun weekend of suppliers, fashion shows and live music, as well as plenty of drinks at the cocktail bar. There’s even a VIP lounge for those who want some extra special treatment.

Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW, from £12 - thescottishweddingshow.com



2-3 Mar: Edinburgh Wedding Fair, Corn Exchange

Running bi-annually at the Corn Exchange since 2003, the Edinburgh Wedding Fair houses more than 130 exhibitors, and is the perfect place for couples to find the perfect outfit, cake, flowers, venue, stationery and jewellery for any budget. You can even get advice from industry experts on planning your big day.

10 New Market Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ, from £6 (free for bride or groom until 25 January) - edinburghweddingfair.com



24 Mar: Stirling Bridal Show, The Albert Halls

Though there isn’t much information available yet about this Stirling-based event, local brides and grooms are sure to find plenty to get excited about here in March.

Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2QL, price TBC - facebook.com/events



14 Apr: Kelso Wedding Show, Border Union Showground

More than 80 industry experts from Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and Edinburgh will be on hand at this show in the Borders to help you with mapping out your wedding day.

Springwood Park, Kelso, TD5 8LS, price TBC - kelsoweddingshow.co.uk



11-12 May: Perth Wedding Exhibition, Perth Racecourse

Register in advance to attend this free wedding show in Perth, which is now in its fifth year. From venues and cakes to dresses and cars, they’ll have everything you’ll need under one roof.

Scone Palace Park, Perth, PH2 6BB, free - perthweddingexhibition.co.uk