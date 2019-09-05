10 people rescued by RNLI after boats capsize in North Sea

A lifeboat crew raced to rescue 10 people in the North Sea after their boats capsized in treacherous conditions.

The RNLI crew from Fraserburgh rushed to Peterhead Harbour around 6pm on Wednesday after seven dinghies from the Aberdeen Sailing Trust capsized, throwing all 10 sailors into the choppy waters.

Writing on Facebook, RNLI Fraserburgh said: "Fraserburgh's lifeboat was tasked tonight to help some of the Aberdeen Sailing Trust dinghies which had got into difficulty in Peterhead Harbour."

"This was due to the sudden very high winds and seas that whipped up.

"Luckily their rescue boat had managed to get everyone out of the water and only some of the dinghies needed to be recovered."

All 10 members of the sailing club were recovered unharmed.