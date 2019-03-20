10 of the cheapest properties on the market in Edinburgh right now
You may be surprised by how much you can get for less than £100,000
We take a look at ten of the cheapest properties in Edinburgh right now.
1. 19/1 Harewood Road, Niddrie. Offers over �37,000
Warners are marketing this cute flat, offering the opportunity to acquire a quarter share of a ground floor apartment with two bedrooms and private garden.
2. 10 West Pilton Road, West Pilton. Offers over �78,000
Also from Warners, you can own a 50% share of a main door flat boasting spacious accommodation, stylish finishes and private gardens.
3. 2/41 Homeroyal House, Chalmers Crescent. Offers over �85,000
retirement flat on the fourth floor of a McCarthy and Stone development in the popular residential area of Marchmont in south Edinburgh. The property is being sold through Connell and Connell.
4. 16 Clermiston Grove, Clermiston. Offers over �90,000
McEwan Fraser Legal is selling this one bedroom main door flat, making for an ideal first-time-buyer or buy-to-let opportunity while being well located within the popular Clermiston area of Edinburgh.
