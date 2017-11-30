10 of the best shops in Edinburgh for unique gifts

Have your say

Whether you’re looking for quirky bespoke jewellery or unique home accessories, there’s no shortage of independent boutiques in Edinburgh to choose from.

Paper Tiger is a staple of Lothian Road and has been around since the 1980s. Picture: Paper Tiger/Facebook

Lilies and Dreams

Initially just selling handbags, this shop (founded in 2008) has since expanded to include a whole range of accessories, from jewellery to a few shoe styles.

Created to fill a need for unique pieces that couldn’t be found just anywhere, Lilies and Dreams is a great choice when searching for that perfect gift for the on-trend recipient who appreciates cute motifs and bold colours.

Visit: 12 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AL - liliesanddreams.co.uk/about-us

Hannah Zakari offers a great range of products. Picture: Hannah Zakari/Facebook

Hannah Zakari

The beauty of shopping at Hannah Zakari is that you might not know what you’re looking for, but you’ll always find the perfect gift (or even just something you love) on their shelves.

This boutique showcases the work of independent designers and artists by displaying and selling their handmade jewellery, cards, prints, bags and so much more.

The Hannah Zakari online shop has been operating for a decade now, but their little shop in Edinburgh opened in 2010 and - much like a lot of their products - is one of a kind.

Visit: 43 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QB - hannahzakari.co.uk

Life Story

Life Story is ideal for anyone with a clean, minimalist style.

Although they carry a range of products from many different designers, their main focus is on Scandinavian design, characterised by its functional beauty.

With a great selection of surprisingly affordable home wares, this a wonderful stop for understated yet lovely presents.

Visit: 53 London Street, EH3 6EX - lifestoryshop.com

Spektakulär

For simple yet stunning Scandinavian design, go straight to an expert and stop by Spektakulär in Morningside.

Owned by a Swede with a passion for homeware, you can pick up everything from prints to glassware here, and everything is sourced from Scandinavian suppliers.

You’ll discover endless inspiration for both presents and your own interiors in Spektakulär’s dreamy window and in-store displays.

Visit: 11 Colinton Road, EH10 5DP - blog.spektakular.co.uk

The Dragonfly Gifts

Dragonfly Gifts has a collection of the most unique pieces, carefully curated by owner Louise Nichol.

From vintage alarm clocks to handmade beaded earrings, this place will definitely have something to please those with a decidedly funky taste in fashion and décor.

Visit: 111a Broughton Street, EH1 3RZ - thedragonflygifts.co.uk

Paper Tiger

This trendy boutique has been around since the 1980s, but consistently sells the kind of covetable stationery that notebook addicts will find themselves drooling over.

Pop in here for everything from a birthday card or some wrapping paper to books, travel-related gifts and confectionery.

Visit: 53 Lothian Road, EH1 2DJ / 6A/8 Stafford Street, EH3 6AU - papertiger.co.uk

Flux

Hidden treasure Flux actually has two locations - one in Leith and another on Dunbar’s High Street.

Both shops are packed to bursting with quirky stationery, gifts and trinkets.

If you’re truly stumped on what to get, they even offer a bespoke shopping service to take the pressure off.

Visit: 55 Bernard Street, EH6 6SL / 78 High Street, Dunbar, EH41 4QA - get2flux.co.uk

Elk & Wolf

Located in the Waverley Arches development, independent gift shop Elk & Wolf has a rustic, boho feel.

Inside, you’ll find books, home decor, jewellery and accessories, all of which make perfect presents.

If you’d like to give something homemade, the shop hosts regular pop-up workshops, where customers can get hands-on with screen printing, macrame and lots more.

Visit: Arch 10, 19 East Market Street, Edinburgh EH8 8FS - elkandwolf.com

Concrete Wardrobe

Established in 2000, Concrete Wardrobe has become a prime destination for unique, handcrafted gifts.

Here you’ll find beautiful handmade pieces, from accessories to ceramics, all with strong ties to Scotland.

Founded by Fiona McIntosh and James Donald (both crafters themselves) this place is a must-stop on your gift search.

Visit: 50a Broughton Street, EH1 3SA - concretewardrobe.com

House of Hound

Got a four-legged friend in need of some treats?

House of Hound are ‘purveyors of fine dog goods’ and specialise in top-quality products and services for your canine companions.

Here you’ll find a carefully selected range of gourmet dog food, stylish collars, designer toys and plenty more.

Visit: 43 Roseburn Terrace, EH12 5NQ - thehouseofhound.co.uk

