10 creative jobs in Scotland you can apply for today

These creative job opportunities are currently up for grabs in Scotland

Looking for career that allows your creativity to thrive?

These interesting job opportunities currently up for grabs in Scotland could be just the ticket.

"We plan to launch up to nine new products in 2019 across four different categories; gin, vodka, rum and whisky. You will be an integral part of the project team who will get these spirits ready." Apply: https://bit.ly/2U6f53K

1. Distiller, BrewDog Distilling Co.

"To be a successful runner, youll be enthusiastic and willing to get stuck in with all aspects of preparing for filming. You will be incredibly organised, thorough, creative and proactive." Apply: https://bit.ly/2SesuFd

2. Runners, CBBC All Over The Place

"A hugely exciting and varied role, with Choreography responsibilities for 2x50 minute showcase performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019." Apply: https://bit.ly/2GQG2Vu

3. Production Team Choreographer - Fringe 2019, Edinburgh Music Theatre

"Our bread and butter is academic photography ranging from toddlers in nursery groups to university graduation ceremonies, as well as the Armed Forces and Corporate Photography." Apply: https://bit.ly/2EjKCKd

4. Photographer, TribePost

