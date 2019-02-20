10 creative jobs in Scotland you can apply for today
Looking for career that allows your creativity to thrive?
These interesting job opportunities currently up for grabs in Scotland could be just the ticket.
1. Distiller, BrewDog Distilling Co.
"We plan to launch up to nine new products in 2019 across four different categories; gin, vodka, rum and whisky. You will be an integral part of the project team who will get these spirits ready." Apply: https://bit.ly/2U6f53K
"To be a successful runner, youll be enthusiastic and willing to get stuck in with all aspects of preparing for filming. You will be incredibly organised, thorough, creative and proactive." Apply: https://bit.ly/2SesuFd
"Our bread and butter is academic photography ranging from toddlers in nursery groups to university graduation ceremonies, as well as the Armed Forces and Corporate Photography." Apply: https://bit.ly/2EjKCKd