1,000 children make 60-mile round trip for hospital treatment

Almost a thousand children have made a 60-mile round journey from Livingston in West Lothian to Edinburgh for treatment because of the on-going closure of a ward for youngsters.

In a letter to Labour MSP Neil Findlay, SNP health minister Jeanne Freeman admitted that 954 children and their parents and carers had to travel to Edinburgh.

Earlier this year NHS Lothian indicated that the ward could be three years from fully reopening as a 24/7 service because of a recruitment crisis.

Mr Findlay calling on Ms Freeman to apologise to staff and to get the ward functioning as soon as possible, said: “By today it is likely that 1,000 children will have had to be sent to Edinburgh for treatment because of the SNP’s failure on NHS staffing.

“That’s a 1,000 families who have had to endure up to 60 miles of travel, stress, delays and expense just get their children treatment.

“That is utterly unacceptable – and still happening despite a commitment from the SNP Health Secretary Jeane Freeman that fully reopening the ward was her highest priority.

“Instead, families in West Lothian look set to have to endure at least 36 months of more closures and failures.

“Far too many families have had to travel past their local hospital to Edinburgh for treatment when they should have been treated in St John’s.

“SNP Health Secretary Jeane Freeman must apologies to those families her government has failed – and work to reinstate a 24/7 service at the hospital as soon as possible.”