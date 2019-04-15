Members of Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons

These are the 10 most marginal Westminster seats in Scotland

Voters have had their say in two general elections in the last four years. But the on-going impasse over Brexit means MPs at Westminster could soon be facing the electorate once again.

These are the 10 constituencies in Scotland with the smallest majorities. Each seat will be a target for parties looking to make gains at the next UK-wide poll, whenever it takes place. Four of the most marginal seats in the UK are north of the Border.

Stephen Gethins won North East Fife for the SNP at the 2017 General Election, with a majority of just two votes. The Lib Dems were pushed into second place in what is the most marginal seat anywhere in the UK.

1. North East Fife

Contributed
SNP veteran Pete Wishart retained his Perth seat in 2017 with a wafer-thin majority of 21. The constituency will be the Conservatives' number one target north of the Border at the next election

2. Perth and North Perthshire

PA Archive
The SNP's Chris Stephens held off a challenge from Labour to retain his seat with a majority of just 60

3. Glasgow South West

John Devlin
David Linden held Glasgow East for the SNP with a majority of just 75. The seat had been previously won by the Nationalists from Labour in 2015 by Natalie McGarry, who later resigned the party whip.

4. Glasgow East

John Devlin
