Stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill to thrill Edinburgh Festival Fringe crowds inside big top

Stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill is to stage a spectacular Edinburgh Festival Fringe show inside a big top.

The Skye-born YouTube star will headline his own event on the Meadows exactly ten years after shooting to fame with a film made on the streets of the city, which 38 million people went on to view.

Danny MacAskill. Picture: Robert Perry

He will join forces with Inverness street trials cyclist Duncan Shaw, a regular collaborator with MacAskill, to stage a Fringe edition of the Drop and Roll Show they have already toured around the world.

MacAskill will perform alongside an international line-up of acrobatic, burlesque and cabaret stars at the Circus Hub arena.

Operated in the Meadows for the fifth successive year, promoters and producers Underbelly say MacAskill will be making his long-awaited Fringe debut as part of “the very best contemporary circus the world has to offer”.

The Drop and Roll Show, which was developed by MacAskill and Shaw five years ago, will be one of 11 productions being staged in the two-venue site, which is run by long-time Fringe promoters Underbelly.

A “brand-new show featuring jawdropping stunts” is promised by MacAskill and Shaw, who have previously taken their Drop and Roll Show to Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Germany, the United States and the Highlands.

MacAskill was living in Edinburgh and working as a mechanic in a bike shop in the city when the then 23-year-old and his flatmate set out to film a series of stunts around the city.

Released in April 2009, the five-and-a-half-minute film turned the then unknown MacAskill into an overnight internet sensation.

His films, including one shot on the Cuillin Ridge on the Isle of Skye, have now been seen by an estimated 350 million people around the world.

The Fringe version of the Drop and Roll Show, hosted by extreme sports commentator Henry Jackson, will be staged from August 3-24.

MacAskill said: “Edinburgh provided the best backdrop for what became my breakthrough video back in 2009.

“Ten years on it seems like the perfect time to come back with the team for a brand new show in the Meadows. See you in August.”

Shaw added: “After touring internationally for five years, it’s so exciting to be performing at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“We’ll be there for a whole month of shows and we can’t wait.”

Acts from the United States, Canada, Australia and Finland have also been confirmed in Underbelly’s Circus Hub line-up, with all tickets due to go on sale at 10am today.

Lauren Eisinger, festivals programmer and producer at Underbelly, said: “August marks five years of Circus Hub on the Meadows and this year we’re presenting Underbelly’s strongest programme to date featuring some of the most exciting artists and companies from around the globe.

“It’s especially exciting to have Scotland’s own Danny MacAskill in his first appearance at the Fringe ten years since his incredible Edinburgh film brought him to the attention of the world.

“This year Underbelly’s Circus Hub has a programme of shows you won’t see anywhere else in the world- so be prepared to be inspired, thrilled and totally amazed.”

The star street-bike rider’s income has been soaring as he travels the world performing daredevil antics for adverts and promotional videos.

Latest accounts for the 32-year-old’s main company DMAC 24 show it had net assets of £1,200,787 – up more than £400,000 from the previous year. MacAskill paid himself a dividend of £40,000.