Lewis Capaldi announces seven new gigs in Edinburgh, Bathgate and Glasgow - starting next week

Chart-topping Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be playing several new gigs in Edinburgh, Bathgate and Glasgow this month.

The Bathgate star, whose career has soared to new heights with the recent success of hit tune Someone You Loved, will be playing his “Scottish album preview shows” in the Capital as soon as next Thursday.

The singer will perform at La Belle Angele in the city’s Old Town at 1pm, 6pm and 9m on April 18.

He will then play in Bathgate at Glenmavis Tavern the following day at 9pm before heading to Glasgow on April 21 to play 1pm, 6pm and 9pm gigs on April 21.

Tickets are on sale now after some apparent technical issues.

In a tweet today, Capaldi wrote: “Someone is losing their f***ing job, was going to have a ticket link for you but it’s not working, will whack it up later when it’s through!”

On St Patrick’s Day, Capaldi played an impromptu and intimate set at Biddy Mulligan’s in the Grassmarket before surprising drinkers at Cowgate watering hole The Three Sisters.

He posed for pictures with delighted customers but many took to social media to reveal their anguish at having missed the two performances.

Earlier in March, Capaldi shared the shock news that all 12,000 tickets for his Summer Sessions gigs in Edinburgh had sold out in seconds.

The 22-year-old tops the bill at the festival on 14 August, before returning to the Capital for a show at the Usher Hall on 5 December.

