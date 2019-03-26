East Renfrewshire ‘happiest’ place in Scotland

East Renfrewshire has been ranked one of the happiest regions of the UK, boosted by high incomes, low crime rates and good accessx to healthcare for its residents.

The area, a popular commuter belt for Glasgow workers, scored in the 90th percentile across all local authorities in the UK for earnings acording to the report from the Royal Mail, which analysed eight measures which are relevant to residents’s happiness. The next highest ranked local authority in Scotland for income, East Dunbartonshire, scores in the 60th percentile by comparison. East Dunbartonshire also boasts low levels of crime and also scores highly on the access to health services measure, a feat that is repeated across all of the local authorities in Scotland’s top ten.

Aberdeenshire completes the top three, scoring highly on the access to health services measure.

Jackson Carlaw, MSP for the Eastwood constituency, which takes in much of East Renfrewshire, said: “East Renfrewshire has a huge amount going for it, and I’m not surprised to see it voted one of the happiest places in the UK.

“The people are friendly and diverse, and it’s situated perfectly between the city and countryside. I’m pleased to see it gain such recognition.”

Stirling, which was ranked fourth, has a comparatively good level of earnings relative to other local authorities in Scotland. Scottish Borders secures its fifth position with the second lowest level of crime in Scotland, followed closely by Midlothian and East Lothian.

UK-wide, Winchester topped the list, driven chiefly by a high reported sense of well-being from residents and low levels of deprivation.

Highland and the Shetland Islands are the two northernmost local authorities on Scotland’s top ten list, ranking eight and ten respectively. Highland has the joint highest score for reported well-being across the UK, while Shetland Islands’ low crime rate and low deprivation levels edge it past other local authorities to round off the top ten list.

South Ayrshire beats the latter into ninth position with its stronger performance in access to local services.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said: “This new study takes a look at the areas across the UK sparking the most joy. For people across the UK looking to live in or visit the happiest places, there are plenty to choose from.”