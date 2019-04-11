Aberdeen’s Wood lands contract for Hinkley Point nuclear plant

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services heavyweight, has secured a new contract for work at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The firm said it would be providing a construction design management advisor service for the major project. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The agreement with power station developer EDF Energy will give Wood a key strategic role in the project’s technical management and acceptance team, which is responsible for implementing construction regulations and overseeing design risk assessments.

Bob MacDonald, head of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “We are looking forward to working with EDF Energy on another aspect of this project which is so vital to the UK’s future energy security. Our nuclear business has played a key role in every UK nuclear new build.”

London-listed Wood operates in more than 60 countries, employing some 60,000 people.