The litter of three nine-week-old cats was found in a zipped-up Aldi cool bag in the car park St Clair Veterinary Group in Kirkcaldy.

They were found at 3am on Friday, August 13. One kitten was dead and another was hypothermic and had to be euthanised.

The sole survivor was found severely dehydrated, underweight and flea-ridden and is currently receiving care from vets.

After the discovery, the Scottish SPCA was alerted and is appealing for information on the incident.

The animal charity said: "We are urgently appealing for information after three kittens were found abandoned outside St Clair Veterinary Group in Kirkcaldy yesterday.

"The kittens are around nine weeks old and were found in a zipped up Aldi cool bag at around 3am in the vets car park.

"One was deceased inside the bag, and another was hypothermic and sadly had to be put to sleep.

"The third kitten is severely dehydrated, underweight and flea ridden, but thankfully receiving the care it needs.

"If you have any information on this incident, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

