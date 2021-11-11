East Lothian boot camp is a first for the county

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Robert Baillie of Bpositive Fitness Solutions applied for a public entertainment licence to cover the 6.30am outdoor classes at The Greenhills, Prestonpans.

But while Police Scotland asked licensing chiefs to consider whether the dawn start would affect locals, councillors ruled the hill top classes were far enough away not to disturb the peace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boot camp site: Greenhills is popular recreation spot between Prestonpans and neighbouring Port Seton.

At a virtual meeting of East Lothian Council’s licensing sub-committee Mr Baillie became the first boot camp operator to have an application considered by members.

The local authority changed its licensing laws several years ago to require some boot camp operators who use council-owned public space for classes to apply for a public entertainment licence.

Despite the change the council says there is currently only one such licence in place in the county.

And Mr Baillie’s was the first to come to committee for a decision.

The fitness instructor told the committee that the 6.30am classes, which are planned for The Greenhills – popular recreation spot between Prestonpans and neighbouring Port Seton – on Wednesday and Fridays had to start early to fit his clients’ lifestyle.

He said: “The time was discussed with clients and gives them a chance to get a work out before they go to work.”

The application by Bpositive Fitness Solutions also covered evening classes at at Port Seton Community Centre with a later morning workout frm 8am on Saturdays.

Mr Baillie said the early morning classes tended to have up to 20 people taking part while he tried to restrict evening classes to 30 although sometimes it rose as high as 40.

And he backed calls by councillors for an umbrella organisation to bring together boot camp operators in East Lothian describing the current situation in the county as a “free for all”.

Councillor John Williamson asked if there was any joint group overseeing the increasingly popular outdoor sport.

The Greenhills is a popular recreation spot between Prestonpans and neighbouring Port Seton which is used by local residents.

The site Mr Baillie plans to use is on the same side of the road as the former Cockenzie Power Station.

The application was unanimously approved.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.