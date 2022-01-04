The fast food giant said the new nuggets will taste the same as the meat originals despite being made from only soy and plant proteins, and are certified as fully non-meat by the Vegan Society.

The new nuggets follow Burger King releasing a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago, which was later revealed to be unsuitable for vegans because it was cooked on the same grill as meat.

But demand for vegan products is soaring, and the chain last year came back from the embarrassing Rebel Whopper blunder with a Vegan Royale burger that is prepared separately from animal products and complies fully with strict vegan guidelines.

Burger King's vegan nuggets are launching across the UK from Wednesday as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030.

The fast good giant said that it’s ambition to be 50% meat free by 2030 will help it achieve a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41%. Like many global firms, Burger King has been faced with growing concern and criticism over its green credentials but has already done much to alleviate its contribution to landfill and reduce green-house gases.

Rival McDonald’s already sells some “accidentally vegan” Veggie Dippers, but also recently launched its vegan McPlant burger in the UK, while the Greggs vegan sausage roll and vegan steak bake have achieved a following among vegans and non-vegans alike.

Appearing on the menu at Burger King from Wednesday - vegan nuggets.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “We’re pleased to announce the launch of BKUK’s new vegan nuggets across our menus nationwide – a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 50% meat-free menu by 2030.

“Adapting to customer preferences is a key focus at Burger King – we are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices – whether through clear nutrition and allergen labelling, or by offering vegan and vegetarian options.

“The launch is another positive step in reducing our carbon footprint and driving innovation in our menus in response to growing demand for meatless alternatives and products with no animal protein in the UK.”

