West Lothian summit launches to inspire entrepreneurs

An event in Livingston to inspire entrepreneurs will kick off this week, aimed at supporting start-up and growth-stage businesses.

The inaugural West Lothian Enterprise Summit will take place at Howden Park Centre on Thursday evening, featuring Ask the Expert question and answer sessions, workshops, networking opportunities and panel discussions.

Hosted by West Lothian Council’s Business Gateway team, the free event will also feature workshops on marketing and start-up finance.

Key speakers include Michael Harkins, founder of children’s buoyancy aid Turtle Pack, which has received the seal of approval from Sir Richard Branson; Jacine and Paul Rutasikwa, founders of Livingston-based distiller Mattuga Beverages; and Paul Gray and Audrey Finlayson from the Hideaway Café at Beecraigs Country Park. They will cover topics such as how they got their businesses off the ground.

West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, West Lothian Council’s StepsN2Work and start-up funding providers will also be attending.

Jim Henderson, Business Gateway West Lothian manager, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes, sectors and stages to find out a bit more about the help available from Business Gateway West Lothian and other partner organisations in the area. It will also provide an invaluable opportunity to hear first-hand from local businesses about their journey and the help they’ve received along the way.”