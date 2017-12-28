Thieves steal safe from Livingston food store in Christmas Day raid

Have your say

A safe containing around £5,000 was stolen during a break-in at a frozen food store on Christmas Day.

Food Options in Livingston, West Lothian, was targeted at around 9.45pm on Monday.

Two men forced entry through a window at the front of the property on Oakbank Park Place before making their way inside.

A safe containing a mid four-figure sum of money was taken from an office area.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area on Christmas Day or in the days prior to the theft.

“Break-ins such as this cause a huge amount of strain on businesses and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible, or has information that can help with our investigations, is asked to contact police immediately.”

The first suspect is described as white, aged between 17 and 25, around 5ft 8, and of slim build.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

The second man is described as white, of a similar age, around 5ft 10, and stocky.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Officers urged anyone with information to contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 1396 of December 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

