Young Stenhousemuir ballerina is in a spin

Ballerina Michelle Weston is about to achieve every young dancer’s dream.

Lucky Michelle has been chosen to star with Russia’s finest – all at the tender age of ten!

Michelle from Stenhousemuir is one of only two Scots ballerinas who will join the Bolshoi Ballet Company on the stage of the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre this month for their sell-out tour.

The world famous ballet company from behind the Iron Curtain asked for two blonde ballerinas to star in part of its production, ‘‘Mlada’’.

Michelle, of Lamond View, fitted the bill perfectly.

The pupil of Irene Langlands Dancing School was spotted while she practised at a Scottish Ballet educational scheme.