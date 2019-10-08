You can take a tour of the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline - here’s how

Opening its doors to the public, Amazon is now allowing curious people the opportunity to have a tour around its facilities.

Have you ever wanted to know what goes on behind the scenes at Amazon? This is your chance to visit their Dunfermline warehouse.

Will you be taking a tour of the facilities? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tour the Amazon warehouse

“See the magic that happens after you click ‘buy’ on Amazon.co.uk by touring one of our fulfilment centres and seeing first-hand how we deliver for our customers,” the tour website says.

The mystery of internet shopping will no longer be such a mystery on this tour, where you’ll get to see what happens in their distribution centres.

Amazon started offering public tours in 2015, after finding itself at the heart of controversy surrounding its ethical practices in 2014.

How to book a tour

If you fancy a tour behind the scenes, you can book a slot for a group of up to six people by heading to the About Amazon website and filling out an online form.

Simply select your facility - Dunfermline is the only one in Scotland - and choose your group size. Next, you’ll be able to pick a date and time that suits you.

Once you’ve done that, the next step will be filling out a form listing the details of all those attending the tour. This is because each tour participant must be on the guest list before they arrive, according to the Amazon website.

You’ll need to provide their name and date of birth, as well as an email address for the ‘group host’. After that, all that’s left is to confirm your booking, and you’re done.

For those looking to come in a larger group, get in touch with Amazon at ukpublictours@amazon.com to arrange your visit.

The minimum age for those looking to tour an Amazon fulfilment centre is six.

Dunfermline fulfilment centre

Amazon’s Dunfermline centre opened in 2011 and is the biggest centre in the UK.

It is the size of 14 football pitches - 93,000 square metres - according to to company.

In 2015, it was reported that Amazon workers in Dunfermline had to resort to sleeping in tents close to the company’s warehouse in an attempt to save money. Facing sub-zero temperatures, workers said that they could not afford to travel to work as the company did not pay a living wage.