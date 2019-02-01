Work of acclaimed Scots writing pair set to be adapted for TV

Works by two of Scotland’s most critically acclaimed young writers are be turned into television series.

In what has been described as a showcase of the nation’s best creative talent, books by Damian Barr and Kirstin Innes have been optioned by STV.

The broadcaster’s production arm plans to bring Mr Barr’s widely praised memoir and the debut novel by Kirstin Innes to the small screen.

Mr Barr’s Maggie and Me, a poignant account of growing up gay under the Thatcher government, has been recognised with numerous awards, including Sunday Times memoir of the year.

Now, it will be developed into a television series by the Bafta-nominated writer Andrea Gibb, whose recent work includes the feature film, Swallows and Amazons.

STV Productions has also optioned Fishnet by Ms Innes for development as a serial for television. The maiden novel by the Glasgow writer and journalist, who won the Guardian’s Not The Booker Prize in 2015, follows Fiona Leonard’s search for her missing sister, Rona, who disappeared six years previously, leaving Fiona to care for her baby. As she discovers her sister’s secret life, Fiona becomes drawn into the world of Scotland’s sex industry

STV’s Sarah Brown, who will executive produce both projects, said: “As soon as we read Kirstin’s sensational debut novel, we knew it was the perfect material for television. This is no ordinary crime novel - along with its brilliantly plotted mystery, and wonderful characters, Kirstin’s book asks some brave and provocative questions about the world we live in.”

“Similarly, Damian’s extraordinary book not only defines the experience of a generation of Thatcher’s children but will offer viewers an original, joyful and universal story about the triumph of the human spirit.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working once again with some of the best creative talent in Scotland and bringing both of these fantastic books to the screen.”

Mr Barr, from Newarthill, said he was delighted Ms Gibb would adapt his book.

He explained: “Andrea was always my dream writer. Her work keeps me thinking long after I’ve stopped laughing or crying – she regularly evokes both.”

Ms Innes said: “I am incredibly excited by STV’s vision for the book and can’t wait to see it on screen.”