‘Woolly mammoth tooth’ found washed up on Scottish beach

The tooth of a woolly mammoth is believed to have been found washed up on a Scottish beach.

The fossil, which is around nine inches long with deep ridges down one side, was discovered on the foreshore at Miltonhaven, near St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire.

The 'tooth' features distinctive deep grooves and a piece of petrified grass which has been described as the mammoth's 'last meal'.

Scott Stewart, who owns Miltonhaven Caravan Park by the beach, said the tooth was found by his daughter, Kirstie and grandson Ally, 5, who were out walking on the beach at the time.

Mr Stewart said: “They came and said they had found a dinosaur tooth. We all laughed.”

The tooth, which is now petrified and weighs several kilos, sat at the back door ‘in the rain’ until a professor visiting the holiday park confirmed it once belonged to a mammoth.

Mammoth teeth are usually dated to around 60,000 to 80,000 years old - or even older.

“You can see a fossilised blade of grass in the tooth. It was obviously the mammoth’s last meal,” Mr Stewart added.

Meanwhile, an almost identical tooth was discovered by the Stewarts at a sale in Ely, Cambridgeshire, last month.

Staff at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, which lies just over a mile south of Miltonhaven, said they believe mammoth remains have been found at only 16 sites in Scotland.

A post on the reserve’s Facebook page said: “In days gone by when the North Sea was a vast plane of Tundra and Steppe land, mammoth and other prehistoric animals would have wandered the plains freely for about 300,000 years before the became extinct about 4,000 years ago.”

Last year, the first woolly mammoth bone found in Scotland was discovered near Stranraer.

The leg bone washed up on a beach at Loch Ryan with experts at National Museum of Scotland confirming it came from a mammoth.