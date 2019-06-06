Winner and runners-up of Falkirk Herald Chip Shop of the Year 2019 announced

A Larbert eatery has been named by customers as the ‘plaice’ to go after winning the Falkirk Herald’s Chip Shop of the Year competition.

Cello’s successfully reeled in enough votes to claim the top prize, with La Gondola in Grangemouth coming in second and Sinbad’s Chippy in Falkirk finishing third.

Having opened in McIntyre Avenue in October 2017, Cello’s has gone from strength to strength and its employees were pleasantly surprised to be named joint-third in our contest in 2018.

Being crowned the overall winner has only put an even bigger grin on the faces of staff.

Marcello Ventre, who owns Cello’s, said: “We didn’t really expect it.

“We were really pushing for it so it’s a good reflection on our customers.

“We took over from a Harry Ramsden’s unit which was lying empty.

“It’s my family who are here and we always put in a lot of effort to make sure everyone gets good food and we have a strong repeat customer base.

“I would like to thank my customers as they’re the main people in this.”

John Cumming, owner of La Gondola in La Porte Precinct, also thanked diners for their support.

He added: “We are happy to come second.”

Rex Bhan, of Sinbad’s Chippy in Maggie Wood’s Loan, which finished second in last year’s competition, said: “We’ve been here for two-and-a-half years.

“We would like to thank all of the customers who voted for us.”