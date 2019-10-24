Travelling north or south on the A9 through the beautiful rolling countryside of Perthshire, a leading tourist attraction welcomes travellers from across the country.

Whether you’re looking for a reviving coffee, a more restful and filling meal or the opportunity to browse a premier range of luxury country clothing, accessories, gifts and specialist food and drink, the House of Bruar provides a fantastic one-stop destination for all.

The delicatessen features an array of tempting treats, and offers luxury food hampers and gift boxes.

For almost 25 years, The House of Bruar has showcased the very best in Scottish products and produce in this huge retail and dining experience, with opening hours from 10am to 5pm seven days a week.

Drivers will spot the sparkling Christmas lights at the roadside of the superbly located site. The House of Bruar’s impressive complex is also clearly signposted off the A9, 10 miles north of Pitlochry, where there is a large and free car park.

There is a great deal to explore, including expansive ladieswear and menswear departments, which are home to the UK’s largest collection of cashmere knitwear.

At the heart of the apparel offering is the House of Bruar’s long-established own brand of Scottish country clothing, including jackets, moleskin jeans and lambswool jumpers. Many other top designer labels have been hand-picked for discerning shoppers, too, such as Barbour, Gant, Betty Barclay, Marble, Dubarry, Schoffel and Levi.

There is so much to explore at the House of Bruars impressive complex

A new jewellery department has opened with a unique collection of pieces from across the UK and America. There is also an Art and Sculpture Gallery with a focus on Scottish wildlife. Keen anglers travel from far and wide to enjoy time spent in the specialist Fishing Tackle Shop.

Another retail attraction is the Country Living Department, with homewares and a cook shop, where shoppers will find both practical and pretty products and gifts, with the Christmas Shop being a particular favourite. Brides and grooms can choose to have a wedding list at House of Bruar.

As well as the plentiful retail therapy options, House of Bruar visitors can enjoy a range of refreshments. Some people come for a day of shopping and dining, others pop in en route to a holiday destination, while still more people will enjoy the chance for a lovely walk, especially amid the riot of colourful autumnal foliage in Perthshire, to the local scenic hotspot of the Falls of Bruar.

A large restaurant caters for up to 600 people with food choices to suit all tastes. A new fish and chip shop, which has already won a top award, serves up both traditional and innovative dishes, such as as lobster and chips and squid and chips. The chip shop is open till 8pm to cater for hungry travellers.

Furthermore, many foodies will enjoy browsing products in a well-stocked Food Hall, which hosts the best of Scotland’s natural larder. A specialist butchery boasts multi-award-wining sausages, locally sourced meats, homemade pies and, of course, Scottish haggis.

The Drinks Room is fully stocked with fine wines, Champagnes and liqueurs, including House of Bruar’s exclusive Sloe Gin and Raspberry liqueur. You’ll also discover a range of almost 100 Scottish whiskies and gins on sale, too.

Few can resist a stroll through the confectionary department with speciality Scottish gems and sugary delights, including fudge, toffee, nougat and chocolate. There is also a delicatessen with cheeses, a charcuterie, smoked meats and smoked fish, among many other tempting treats.

If you can’t decide on just one or two items, why not purchase a luxury food hamper or gift box?

If you have not yet discovered the “Harrods of the Highlands”, maybe this coming festive season is your perfect opportunity, especially as it is less than an hour’s drive from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness. If you cannot make the trip, however, you can always order from the website www.houseofbruar.com or order a copy of the mail order catalogue.