Who will be Falkirk’s 2019 fish n’ chip champion?

Two Falkirk fish and chip shops are in the frame for a “best in Central region” title in the 6th Food Awards Scotland 2019, which takes place in Glasgow on August 26.

Both Land & Sea Fish and Chip Shop and Benny T’s have made the final cut for the major honour, which they’ll contest with outlets in Oban, Perth, Dundee, Fife and elsewhere.

Meanwhile several local food operators will be competing in some of the other award categories at the event.

Bonnybridge restaurant Masala Ram’s is the only local Indian restaurant contesting the Best Indian Establishment in Central region, and likewise Pierre’s of Falkirk is the only finalist in the area’s Best Restaurant award category.

Also in Falkirk, Tea Jenny’s is in the frame for Central region’s cafe/bistro of the year, and two outlets are finalists in the best Dessert Outlet of the Year title - Eskers of Falkirk and the Caledonian Cheesecake Company of Grangemouth.

The event will welcome top professionals of the country’s food sector that provide delicious dishes, the freshest of products and rich menus.

A spokesman for the event said: “Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

“These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2019”.