Who is brewing up success? Which businesses are going green? Please tell us!

Our popular Food and Drink Awards, which will see Scotland’s top ­businesses and individuals – as nominated by you – vie for the top prize across 13 categories at a ­special event in Edinburgh this ­September, will once again look to celebrate all that’s great about this country’s ­culinary scene.

One popular category which returns for this year will be the race to find the country’s Best Craft Beer, with some star breweries going head to head to be crowned producer of the Scotland’s favourite pint.

Last year’s winners Tempest Brewing Co. were praised by our judges not only for their innovative products but also their “desire and commitment to creating some of the best beers around”, while specific mention was made of their Oktoberfest and Springfest events which provide an opportunity for fans to enjoy beers at their brewery in Galashiels.

This year, the judging panel will once again be looking out for those brewers who push the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to make IPAs, lagers and ­porters.

In the past few years, how to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact have understandably become two of the top concerns facing producers within the industry. To reflect this, the newly created Eco-Friendly award seeks to celebrate those zero waste policy champions.

We are looking for those businesses that place a focus on using local, seasonal produce in a bid to reduce food miles or those companies which try to exclusively use clean energy.

Scotsman food and drink editor Sean Murphy, who will be on the judging panel, said that the new category was added following a “concerted effort” by the majority of the industry towards employing greener practices – a movement that The Scotsman is keen to not only get behind and support, but also to highlight and reward their efforts.

The deadline for entries will be 23 July – those looking to nominate can do so on our dedicated ­website: https://www.scotsman.com/foodanddrinkawards