Which roads remain closed following the Glasgow Art School fire?

Glasgow is still reeling from yet another potentially devastating fire at the iconic Mackintosh building at the Glasgow School of Art in the city’s Sauchiehall Street.

One of the city’s main thoroughfares for shopping, eating and drinking, Sauchiehall Street, and many of the surrounding roads, were brought to a standstill after the blaze ripped through the century old building.

Police and fire authorities only finished battling the blaze, which began late on Friday night, on Saturday evening, with water being pumped from the Clyde to try and get the fire under control.

It is not yet known how the fire started, but investigators say that they can guarantee they will find the source of the blaze, the second in just four years.

There has also been significant damage to the buildings that surround the building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, including the O2 ABC music venue, which has stood in one form or another since 1875.

Some roads around the building have reopened following the blaze, but it seems that some of the city centre’s streets are to remain closed indefinitely.

A police spokesman said: “The cordon in place following the fire at Glasgow School of Art will remain there for the foreseeable future until the area is deemed safe.”

This means that Sauchiehall Street, where the main buildings are, will remain closed.

Several surrounding streets are also to remain closed.

These are: Hill Street, Dalhousie Street, Renfrew Street and Garnethill Street.