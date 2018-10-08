When do the clocks change? All you need to know

It is that time of the year again when we can officially wave goodbye to summertime - and as the seasons change, so do our clocks.

Although we have been changing the clocks for over 100 years the practice remains a controversial decision around Europe.

Coldplays frontman, Chris Martin is a direct descendant of the man responsible for the UK changing its time twice per year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here is everything you need to know about the changing of the clocks this October.

When do the clocks change?

This October the UK will move from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in winter.

As a result the clocks go back one hour in winter and forward one hour in summer.

This month the clocks will go back one hour on Sunday 28 October at 2am.

Why do the clocks change?

Strangely enough, Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin is a direct descendant of the man responsible for the UK changing its time.

Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather, William Willett, was largely responsible for the introduction of Daylight Saving Time in the UK.

Willett initially proposed the idea in 1905 to keep the days longer in summer so he could keep playing golf into the summer evenings.

But the new time system was thought to benefit more than just avid golfers and it was believed that by making the most out of natural sunlight it would conserve energy - an essential step to take during World War I when coal was limited.

Willett’s idea wasn't immediately accepted though, and after much lobbying his idea was eventually introduced to the UK in 1916 - a year after his death and just after Germany and Austria also introduced the daylight savings system.

What do people think of changing the clocks?

Daylight saving time was a controversial decision back in the early 1900s and remains so to this day.

Whilst some think it is a good idea to save on energy and have lighter mornings, many believe that it is not actually that beneficial and causes major problems, especially around Europe where there are three time zones.

Like in the UK, countries in mainland Europe also change in summer and winter.

The problem largely lies with the difference in sunlight around the continent as the northern countries have much less sunlight than southern countries, so the clock changes have a more severe effect on some places than others.

A survey conducted earlier this year by the European Commission found that 84 per cent of 4.6 million respondents said they wanted to scrap Daylight Saving Time.