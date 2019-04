Following the news that the historic site is set to be converted into a huge Wetherspoons pub, here's a look back at it former uses over the decades, from theatre to adult cinema to bingo hall.

1. Former theatre and cinema Originally called La Scala Electric Theatre when it opened in 1912, by the mid-1970s the building had changed to the Classic Cinema and began to show adult films TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Disrepair Charred and water-damaged fittings from the Classic Cinema lie in Nicolson Street after a fire in April 1979 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 1960s Nicolson Street as it looked in the 1960s TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Two fat ladies The gambling game grew in popularity in the late 1970s TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more