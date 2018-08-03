Water flowing again at Ross Fountain after being switched off

Have your say

An iconic city fountain is spouting water once more after being switched off due to damage caused by people climbing it.

The water at the Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens was turned off on Friday when officials discovered damage to waterproofing whilst carrying out routine snagging works.

It was a major blow for the A-listed monument, which had only reopened 19 days earlier following a £1.9 million restoration project.

Warm weather in the days following its switch-on ceremony on July 8 saw hundreds of local children climb into the fountain’s main bowl for a paddle.

So many kids took to the fountain that City of Edinburgh Council erected signage to warn people from entering.

But on Friday it was discovered that some people had climbed the main structure and had damaged waterproofing near the top of the fountain.

A spokesperson from the Ross Development Trust confirmed yesterday that the fountain had been switched back on following repairs.