Ahead of the highly-anticipated return of Game of Thrones this month, Diageo launched a very special Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection inspired by the hit TV show, we spoke to Ervin Trykowski to learn a little more about these exciting new whiskies.

In his role as Diageo’s Global Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Ervin has created a perfect serve for the unique Winter’s Frost, the single malt whisky from Dalwhinnie Distillery that has been paired with the iconic House Stark.