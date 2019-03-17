Watch: Lewis Capaldi stuns St Patrick’s Day pub-goers in Edinburgh with surprise gigs

CHART-TOPPER Lewis Capaldi stunned St Patrick’s Day revellers when he dropped by to play his hits at two Old Town pubs.

The Bathgate star, who has spent the last three weeks top of the charts with hit tune Someone You Loved, played an impromptu and intimate set at Biddy Mulligan’s in the Grassmarket, before surprising drinkers at Cowgate watering hole The Three Sisters.

The 22-year-old played Biddy Mulligan's before heading to The Three Sisters. Picture: The Three Sisters

Donal Hurrell, Operations Manager at the Cowgate pub, said: “It was my sales managers Sarah and Emily who told me he was in one of our bars in the Grassmarket.

“After speaking to our managers he said he would sing, so we got him a guitar and a mic and he played in Biddy Mulligan’s.

“He came across to Three Sisters to join the huge party there. He was very nice and genuine, and posed for pictures with customers.”

The Three Sisters posted a picture of Lewis to their Facebook page, with the caption: “It must be a good venue if the uk number 1 wants to visit!”

Lewis Capaldi stunned St Patrick's Day revellers in Edinburgh today. Picture: The Three Sisters

Gutted fans took to the comments section to reveal their anguish at having missed the two performances.

Video footage shows singer-songwriter Capaldi belting out his number one hit Someone You Loved to a packed Biddy Mulligan’s. Delighted pub-goers can be heard singing along with every word.

Earlier this months Capaldi shared his shock at the news that all 12,000 tickets for his Summer Sessions gigs in Edinburgh had sold out in seconds.

The 22-year-old tops the bill at the festival on 14 August, before returning to the Capital fir a show at the Usher Hall on 5 December.

Footage shows Capaldi playing his hit Someone You Loved. Picture: The Three Sisters

