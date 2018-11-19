Wanted: Headteacher for 15 pupils on two remote Scottish islands

Have your say

The search is on for a headteacher to work on two of Scotland’s most remote and beautiful islands.

A new leader is needed for the primary schools on Eigg and Muck, two of the Small Isles which sit a 35- minute ferry trip apart.

Just six children attend the primary school on Eigg while the school on Muck has nine pupils.

The job offers a salary of £45,111 a year plus allowances of around £4,800 and comes with a flat on Eigg.

The recruitment process is now underway.

The job comes after a new principal teacher was sought for the school at Muck with the advertisement drawing all candidates to visit the island to check out the lifestyle.

The previous teacher on Muck lasted two years in the job after relocating from Andover in Hampshire.

Highland Council said the school on Muck was a “central part of a small island community.”

On Eigg, the local authority said that the children were encouraged to learn from their local environment and to develop a wider interest in the natural world.

It added: “The school is an integral part of life on Eigg, making a positive social and environmental contribution to island life.

“The pupils organise and participate in community events, including social evenings and beach clean-ups.”