Walkers warned of deer stalkers in Scotland’s hills

Walkers heading into Scotland’s hills have been warned that the deer stalking season is now underway.

Hikers and climbers have been advised to insure they are not disturbing deer stalking activity by checking updates of the Heading for the Scottish Hills website.

The services is managed by Scottish Natural Heritage to give the most accurate information available on deer stalking on estates between July and late October.

Fiona Cuninghame, SNH Recreation and Access Officer, siad: “Deer stalking takes place when Scottish weather is often at its peak and more people want to get outside and enjoy nature, but it’s also a very busy time for land managers.

“Heading for the Scottish Hills is a quick way for hill walkers to check they won’t disturb any stalking,”

The website lists locations where stalking is taking place and who to contact if more information is required.

It also includes routes that are ‘always okay’ and the days stalking will take place on each estate.

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code also encourages walkers to take follow reasonable advice on alternative routes and to avoid crossing land where stalking is taking place.

Mr Cuninghame added: “Each year we have expanded the service to include more locations, and this year have added a number of popular hills in the west Highlands.

“We will be adding more information as the estates provide it, so if you’re planning a trip and the hills you want to climb aren’t included on the site, it’s worth taking another look nearer the time.”

The information can also be accessed through the Walkhighlands website, with relevant stalking details provided for each walk.

Davie Black, Mountaineering Scotland’s Access Officer, said, “We have been involved with Heading for the Scottish Hills since it started, and are always happy to see more estates join each year.

“We encourage all walkers to check the website during the stalking season and contact the relevant estate if they have further questions.”

The website can be accessed at: www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot/hftsh