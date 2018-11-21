Videogames and robotics to go on line at Dundee’s V&A

Major exhibitions on videogames and robotics are to be staged at Dundee’s new V&A museum in 2019.

The separate shows will follow the celebration of the world’s greatest ocean liners into the vast temporary exhibition space at the £80 million attraction.

The museum has attracted more than 250,000 visitors in the space of just two months.

The first show, Videogames: Design/ Play/ Disrupt, which will open in April, will explore how the gaming industry has been transformed by new technology since the mid-2000s.

Exploring everything from small independent games to the biggest industry blockbusters, the exhibition will include early design sketches and drawings, motion-capture suits, research footage and prototypes, as well as large-scale “immersive installations” and interactive displays.

Titles expected to be featured include Minecraft, League of Legends, Splatoon, Kentucky Route Zero, No Man’s Sky and The Last Of Us. V&A Dundee, which will host an accompanying series of special events, talks and workshops, is also instigating a design challenge to create a brand new game. The winner will be chosen by an expert panel drawn from the city’s world-leading gaming industry.

The second show announced for next year – Hello, Robot: Design between Human and Machine – will look at how the boom in robotics is changing the world we live in.

Due to open in November next year, it will feature more than 200 exhibits from the fields of design and art, and will include robots used in the home, the fashion industry and in nursing care.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: “Through an eclectic programme, V&A Dundee aims to inspire people and provoke discussion about the role of design in everyone’s lives.

“Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt and Hello, Robot: Design between Human and Machine are both hugely important exhibitions looking at how designers and technology are shaping human experience, both for the better and in ways we find challenging.”

Sophie McKinlay, programme director at V&A Dundee, said: “Design shapes every aspect of our lives and through these two major international exhibitions we will look at contemporary practice in videogames and the future impact of robots on every aspect of our lives.”