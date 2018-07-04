Video: Why St Andrews is seen as the home of golf

St Andrews was the first club to reduce a round from 22 to 18 holes and introduced the rules of the modern game.

Golf has been in the blood of the people of St Andrews for more than 500 years.

18th hole at The Old Course, St Andrews

The home of the modern game, golfers around the world see it as a point of pilgrimage to visit the blustery links on the east coast.

As the game gained popularity in the East of Scotland during the 15th Century, King James II outright banned it so men could sharpen up on their archery skills.

King James’ successors upheld the ban for 45 years until James IV, a fan of the sport himself, overturned the ban.

The old course at St Andrews dates as far back as 1552, when Archbishop John Hamilton decreed that golf was a game all of St Andrews should be free to enjoy.

A precursor to the Royal and Ancient, the Society of St Andrews Golders was formed in 1754 and King William IV was to become their patron 60 years later.

The Society recorded the rules of the modern game and were gradually invited to oversee the sport as it gained global popularity.

The Old Course at St Andrews played host to the first Open Championship tournament and still invites the world’s best golfers every five years when the Open comes home.